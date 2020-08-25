Venezuela’s pandemic lockdown sparks entrepreneurial spirit

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Some Venezuelans have turned their homes and other spaces into makeshift take-out restaurants or shops as they struggle to get by during the coronavirus lockdown. Strict measures aimed at slowing the virus’ spread have left many without work. One woman in the capital of Caracas brought her hot dog stand inside her home when officials shut down street vendors. She now serves Venezuela’s traditional arepas and other quick food to customers through the bars on her front window. A neighbor who lost her job at a clothing store now sells candy and cigarettes from her window.