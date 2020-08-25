US officials: 1st Israel-UAE commercial flight next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the first commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is scheduled for next week, carrying American and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi. The flight will be an important sign of progress in implementing the Aug. 13 agreement by Israel and the UAE to normalize relations. The officials said the flight, would carry a U.S. delegation headed by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser Robert O’Brien. The officials said the Israeli delegation would be made up of experts in the fields of aviation, space, health and banking. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity.