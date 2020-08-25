UK’s Johnson urged to rethink face mask advice in schools

LONDON (AP) — The British government has come under renewed pressure to change tack and encourage high school students in England to wear face masks when they return to class next week, at least in communal areas such as hallways. A day after the World Health Organization tweaked its guidance over mask-wearing by children, Scotland changed its advice, a move that’s piled pressure on the other nations of the U.K. to follow suit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government, which oversees schools in England, would back a change “in some contexts” if the medical evidence shows face masks help in the battle to contain the coronavirus.