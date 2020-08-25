Turkey detains IS suspect planning ‘sensational’ attack

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police in Istanbul have detained a suspected Islamic State group militant who was allegedly planning a “sensational” attack in the city. Anadolu Agency said Tuesday the suspect was detained in a police raid at his hotel where a machine gun, spare magazines and bullets were seized. The suspect had reportedly scouted Istanbul’s main Taksim Square and surrounding areas. Turkey has suffered a string of attacks by Islamic State militants over the last five years, including an attack at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations in the early hours of 2017. The attack killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.