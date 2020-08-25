Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum wins re-election to 2nd term in office

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Incumbent Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has won re-election to a second term in office. Bynum held off a challenge from a young, Black community organizer and six other candidates in Tuesday’s election to win another four-year term in office. The 43-year-old Bynum earned a reputation as a moderate who used data to drive decision making. He has recruited foundation money for health and education projects in the city’s Black community and spearheaded a $640 million tax package for community improvements. Greg Robinson launched a last-minute campaign for mayor. He had criticized Bynum for not doing more to improve race relations in the city.