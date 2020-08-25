Teen sentenced for multiple sexual assaults in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire teen charged with sexually assaulting two girls will spend 15 days in jail.



Judge Sarah Harless also ordered Joseph Bailey to spend three years on probation and do 15 days of community service at his sentencing last Friday in Eau Claire County Court.



Bailey was 17 when he was charged in 2019 with sexually assaulting a girl when she was in seventh grade, and again when she was 16.



He was also charged with sexually assaulting another 16 year old girl, who called the incident "traumatizing".



And he was charged with trying to convince numerous girls to send him topless photos.