Teen from video of 2019 Washington protest to address RNC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky teenager known for video of his interaction with a Native American man during dueling demonstrations at the Lincoln Memorial last year is among Tuesday’s speakers at the virtual Republican National Convention. Nicholas Sandmann will urge voters to reelect President Donald Trump. Sandmann was among the students from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky, holding an anti-abortion march in Washington in January 2019. Footage of his interaction with Nathan Phillips, who was participating in a separate demonstration supporting Native American rights, spread widely online. Both Sandmann and Phillips later said they were trying to defuse rising tensions.