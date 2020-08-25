Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY…

At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neillsville,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Neillsville around 115 AM CDT.

Shortville around 125 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wildcat

Mound, Highway 10 And 12, Highway 95 And 73, Highway 10 And Bald Peak

Road, Granton, The Neillsville Municipal Airport and Snyder Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH