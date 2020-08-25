Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:30 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:30 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL DUNN AND SOUTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTIES…
At 102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of
Elk Mound, or 8 miles northwest of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
Lake Hallie around 115 AM CDT.
Chippewa Falls around 120 AM CDT.
Lake Wissota around 130 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hoffman
Hills Rec Area, Tilden and Tainter Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.50IN;
WIND…60MPH