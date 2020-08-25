Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:05 AM CDT until TUE 1:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 105 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Hallie,

or near Eau Claire, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie around 115 AM CDT.

Altoona around 120 AM CDT.

Eau Claire and Lake Wissota around 125 AM CDT.

Fall Creek around 145 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Seymour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.75IN;

WIND…60MPH