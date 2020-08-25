Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT

FOR EASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTY…

At 1233 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles south of Boyd to 10 miles southwest of

Greenwood, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

eastern Eau Claire County, including the following locations… Lake

Eau Claire County Park and Ludington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH