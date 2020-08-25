Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK AND NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES…

At 1227 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of

Fairchild, or 11 miles northwest of Neillsville, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Neillsville around 1250 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include East

Fork Campground, Wildcat Mound, Highway 10 And 12, Highway 95 And 73,

Highway 10 And Bald Peak Road, Bruce Mound and Lake Arbutus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH