Clarification: Grand Canyon-Fossil Footprints story

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — In a story published Aug. 24, 2020, The Associated Press reported on fossil research in the Grand Canyon region. The story should have made clear that the three authors of the research paper believe the tracks were left by an animal that, like other four-legged creatures, uses a distinctive gait when moving slowly. The animals’ legs on one side of its body move in succession, followed by the legs on the other side. They say the animals are part of a group that lay eggs with a protective hard or leathery shell.