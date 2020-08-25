Residents, lawmakers seek fix to U.S.-Canada border closure

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. (AP) — The border closure between Canada and the United States has severely impacted Point Roberts, Washington, which is landlocked from the rest of the country. The coronavirus-induced border closure shut down two border crossings for the town of about 1,300 people, who must commute 25 miles through Canada to get to the rest of Washington state. KING-TV reports the economy depends on the flow of people and resources from the border, which closed in March and will remain closed through at least Sept. 21. There is no regular ferry or air service to Point Roberts. There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported in the town.