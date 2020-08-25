Radio station fires worker over role in Yusuf Hawkins death

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged in the 1989 killing of a Black teen shot after being set upon by a white mob was fired from a New York hip-hop radio station after a new documentary brought renewed attention to the murder case. Pasquale Raucci had worked as “Paddy Duke” at WQHT-FM or Hot 97 since 1994. Hot 97 announced over the weekend that Raucci was fired following outrage sparked by the documentary “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn.” Hawkins had gone with some friends to look at a car when he was attacked by a group of white youths. Raucci was ultimately sentenced to probation and community service for having a bat as a weapon.