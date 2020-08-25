Northwest WI farmer talks trade at RNC

(WXOW) - A northern Wisconsin dairy farmer spoke in support of President Trump's trade policies during Tuesday's events at the Republican National Convention.

Cris Peterson is the CFO of a dairy farm in Grantsburg in Burnett County in the northwest corner of the state.

Peterson said they milk some 1,000 cows daily.

In her remarks, she said that President Trump understands the complexities of farming.

"More than any president in my lifetime, he acknowledged the importance of farmers and agriculture," she said.

She cited the president's policies regarding agriculture with giving them the confidence to expand their operations.

She credited him with efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to shore up the food production and distribution system in the country.

“Our entire economy, and dairy farming, are once again roaring back. One person deserves the credit and our vote, President Donald J. Trump.”

Another Wisconsin businessperson, Debbie Flood, speaks Thursday night at the convention.