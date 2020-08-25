North and South Korea brace for strong typhoon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been canceled in South Korea while North Korea’s leader expressed concern about a potential loss of lives and crops as the countries braced for a strong typhoon. Demonstrating a maximum wind speed of 100 miles per hour, Typhoon Bavi was already influencing South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju on Wednesday afternoon, toppling trees, ripping off signboards and knocking down at least one traffic sign as it passed over waters off the island’s western shores. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. South Korea’s weather agency said the typhoon will start to affect the mainland at night before making landfall in western North Korea early Thursday.