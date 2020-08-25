More strong storms follow tomorrow’s heat and humidity

Tuesday was another humid day with temperatures topping out in the 80s, but there was thicker cloud cover especially northeast of Eau Claire. This was along the very slow moving warm front that brought the storms last night.

That clears tonight but it'll be very humid and lows will only fall to near 70. Tomorrow will see plenty of sunshine, which will aid in temperatures climbing towards the low 90s. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s, so it could feel like the mid to upper 90s at the peak of afternoon heating.

I would not be surprised if a Heat Advisory gets issued for tomorrow even further north than the one that expired at 7pm tonight does either later this evening or overnight. There are a few storms along that front this evening as it moves out, but should slowly move away from our coverage area.

We'll be mostly clear overnight and will start tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. That, combined with a breeze out of the southwest will quickly warm us up and get us near 90 degrees. Some spots including and especially southwest of Eau Claire will likely exceed 90. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s in the late afternoon, and then another front slowly slides in.

This front will cool us down a little bit Thursday into Friday, but it'll remain humid. Along that front will be continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow evening where there's a risk for scattered severe thunderstorms mainly north of Eau Claire.

That risk shifts south overnight into Friday, where the main risk will be south of Eau Claire. During this time, heavy rain is likely from time to time, and localized flash flooding will be a possibility.

Once all that moves out, we cool down for the weekend. Both highs and lows will likely be a few degrees below average in the 70s and 50s, respectively. That will come with low humidity and plenty of sunshine and should make for a gorgeous weekend. More rain chances arrive Monday into Tuesday as we enter the month of September.