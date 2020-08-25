Mississippi runs 5 state banner finalists up the flagpole

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is literally running some proposals up a flagpole as it searches for a new state banner. A commission that’s working to recommend a new state flag hoisted the five final designs on Tuesday to see how the flags look fluttering in the breeze, or hanging limply without any wind. They are conducting the exercise before choosing a winner because flags look different high on a pole than they do as drawings on a computer screen. In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which is broadly condemned as racist.