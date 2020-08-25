Minnesota plans sharp boost in coronavirus testing capacity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota plans to more than double its coronavirus testing capacity by partnering with a national distributor of a rapid saliva test and establishing a new lab to process the results. The governor’s office says the state is finalizing a $14.7 million deal with Rutgers University-based RUCDR Infinite Biologics, which offers the country’s first saliva COVID-19 test, and Vault Health, which will help carry out the tests. State officials hope to have the new lab in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale in operation by October. The lab will add 30,000 daily tests to Minnesota’s current testing capacity of 20,000 per day.