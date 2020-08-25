Meet Morty!

Morty is one of a kind!

He is a bit shy at first but you know - the shelter is a hard place to get settled into.

He did have some extra tests done because he occasionally pees a lot or vomits - and they have put him on a different diet to see if this helps since his bloodwork did not show anything obvious. His habits could also be related to stress - so why not get him out of the shelter and into a forever home!

He does like chin scratches and likes to be talked to. Morty is not yet neutered and that may help him with the extra litter box visits. There is a $50 fee for that with the adoption fee but you do get that back once he is altered.

If you are interested in Morty, be sure to contact the Eau Claire County Humane Society.