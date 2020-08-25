Kentucky lawmakers resume push to curb ‘conversion therapy’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Opponents of “conversion therapy” are getting a head start on next year’s legislative session in Kentucky. On Tuesday, they presented their case for a bill to shield Kentucky youngsters from the practice. Conversion therapy attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Republican Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr and Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner referred to conversion therapy as a discredited practice with potentially dangerous consequences. Their proposal would prohibit mental health professionals from engaging in conversion therapy with people under age 18. The Family Foundation says it would impede free speech and religious rights protected under the Constitution.