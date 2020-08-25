Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The people closest to President Donald Trump, his family, are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

First lady Melania Trump is the featured speaker Tuesday night as the GOP works to reintroduce the president to the American electorate in the midst of the campaign and the pandemic. Mrs. Trump will speak from the White House, and the president’s daughter Tiffany and son Eric will also be featured.

The focus on family comes as the first-term president fights to improve his standing in a 2020 presidential race he is currently losing. Early ratings indicate the first night’s viewership was down from the Democrats’ opening night.