German FM heads to Greece, Turkey as regional tension mounts

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is heading to Greece and Turkey Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors that are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Heiko Maas’s visit comes as Greece begins a military exercise involving its navy and air force in the Mediterranean southeast of Crete, near an area where Turkey has sent research vessel Oruc Reis, accompanied by warships, to survey the seabed for gas and oil deposits. The escalating tension has raised concerns of potential conflict between the two regional rivals, which have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over prospecting rights in the Aegean Sea.