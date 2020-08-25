Gaza lockdown takes hold amid 1st virus cases in community

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A 48-hour curfew has taken hold in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the global pandemic, a day after the first cases of community transmission of the coronavirus were detected. Schools, businesses, markets and mosques were ordered to close on Tuesday and police patrols stopped and inspected the few cars passing through checkpoints. Gaza’s heath infrastructure has been hollowed out by years of war and isolation, and would be ill-equipped to cope with a major outbreak. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said it’s “extremely concerned” by the closure of the territory’s sole power plant.