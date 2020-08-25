Fate of California condors unknown after sanctuary burns

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California wildfire has destroyed a sanctuary for the endangered California condor and the fates of several condors, including a chick, remain unknown. A blaze last week destroyed the sanctuary in Big Sur that since 1997 has been used to release captive-bred condors into the wild. Kelly Sorenson, executive director of the group that runs the facility, tells the San Jose Mercury News that here weren’t any people or condors at the facility when it burned, but it’s unclear what happened to five condors in the area, including a 4-month-old chick that was in a nest nearby and is too young to fly.