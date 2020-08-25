Elk Mound votes to play in fall, will discuss fan attendance

Elk Mound (WQOW) - High school sports will be played this fall at Elk Mound High School, but it's unclear how many fans will be present to watch them.

Superintendent of Schools Eric Wright said Tuesday he does not have a target date in mind to decide if fans will be allowed at events.

"I don't know that there's a value in making a decision right now until we have more information. Any decision we make today could be changed tomorrow," he said. "Kind of waiting to get more information about where we're at as a county and proceed from there."

Elk Mound's volleyball and football teams will begin practice on September 7, the date recommended by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. Cross country and girls golf have already started their seasons.

The Mounders participate in two conferences during the fall season: football plays in the Cloverbelt Conference, while volleyball, cross country and girls golf compete in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

Wright said the school will work with the Dunn County Health Department to determine if fans are allowed and in what capacity. He also said the school will decide if it will offer concession stands.