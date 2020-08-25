Dyson’s ‘Long Time Coming’ addresses history of racism in US

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s most prominent scholars on race has a new book out in December. Michael Eric Dyson’s “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” will be released Dec. 1, St. Martin’s Press announced Tuesday. The book traces the history of racism from slavery to the killing of George Floyd. Dyson’s previous books include the bestsellers “Tears We Cannot Stop” and “What Truth Sounds Like.” In a statement issued through St. Martin’s, Dyson said he would be addressing “a racial reckoning we haven’t seen in this nation in more than 50 years.”