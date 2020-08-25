Chris Kroeze plays at employee appreciation party in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wisconsin native and runner-up on "The Voice" Chris Kroeze stopped by Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire on Tuesday.

Several administrators put together a celebration in support of the company's employees and all of their hard work.

The event, which was held in the parking lot of their facility, included a number of songs performed by the country musician.

Several local food trucks also stopped by providing refreshments for those who gathered to listen.

"The cooperative values its employees and we start planning these events year-round in ways that we can show our employees that we care about them, and that we really recognize the effort that they put forth. Not just a few months ago but all year long," said Sarah North, COO of Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire.

The event lasted yearly two hours and staff members say they enjoyed the thoughtful gesture from their administrators.