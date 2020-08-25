Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus? While mosquitoes can spread some diseases, experts say COVID-19 is not among them. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has no data to suggest the coronavirus is spread by mosquitoes or ticks. And the World Health Organization says a mosquito bite won’t give you the virus. Researchers say the virus would have to infect the mosquito and multiply inside it in order for the mosquito to pass it on to people. That failed to happen when researchers injected three mosquito species with the virus.