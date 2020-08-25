Blugold Marching Band returns to campus for practice

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Even amidst the pandemic, with fall sports and many events cancelled, Blugold band members are continuing to march on.

Students in the Blugold Marching Band returned to campus this week for their summer band camp, but the practice routines look a bit different. The band will split into three sections and meet one day each week for rehearsal during the school year. Students say even under the changing circumstances, they're still excited to play their instruments together again.

"It's just such a big deal to us that even if it's happening in a different capacity, we had to do it," said Davis Bitterman, rank lieutenant for the trumpet section in the Blugold Marching Band. "It's been a really awesome experience seeing how our top staff have been making sure that we're really safe and nobody's scared about COVID."

This year the band has 416 members, down roughly 60 from last year. While many in-person performances are cancelled this year, each band will continue to practice for a virtual performance to be professionally recorded in October.