Bieber scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (20-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (17-12, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Rich Hill (1-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (5-0, 1.11 ERA, .76 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.76 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.22.

The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last season while averaging 9.5 hits per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Indians: Delino DeShields: (hip).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

