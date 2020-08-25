Best Buy’s 2Q online sales surge but challenges remain

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy Co. reported that online sales more than tripled in the fiscal second quarter, as shoppers bought computers, tablets and large appliances to help them cook, work and learn from home during the pandemic. Overall, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain reported profits that beat analysts’ expectations and overall sales rose 4% in the quarter ended Aug. 3. Same-store sales rose 5.8% during the quarter when its stores were only open by appointment for the first six weeks of the period. Best Buy said that sales growth was tracking 20% during the first three weeks of the current quarter compared to a year ago, but warned it could see a slowdown amid so much uncertainty.