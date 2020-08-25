Atlanta protests against Wisconsin shooting turn violent

Protests in Atlanta against the shooting of an unarmed Black man by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, turned violent Tuesday night. Protesters gathered at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta to show their support for Jacob Blake. The shooting of the 29-year-old on Sunday in Kenosha — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities. WSB-TV reports that shortly after gathering, protesters took to the street and marched to the Atlanta police Zone 5 precinct, where police said a window was shattered by the protesters and protestors threw fireworks at officers.