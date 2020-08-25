Asia Today: South Korea closes many schools again amid surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is closing schools and returning to remote learning in the Seoul area as the country counted its 12th straight day of triple-digit daily increases in coronavirus cases. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said at least 193 students and teachers were found infected over the past two weeks in the Seoul metropolitan region. Most students will receive online classes at least until Sept. 11. High-school seniors will continue to go to school so their studies are not disrupted ahead of the crucial national college exams. Elsewhere in Asia, India reported more than 60,000 new infections as well as 66,500 recoveries. And Hong Kong will ease some social distancing measures as its infections dwindle.