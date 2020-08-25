Afghan officials: Taliban truck bomb, other attacks kill 12

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say latest attacks across the country have left at least 12 people dead and scores wounded, including a Taliban truck bombing in the country’s north that targeted a commando base. The violence comes as expectations had been rising that negotiations could soon get underway between the Afghan government and the insurgents. The truck suicide bomber struck in northern Balkh province, killing three people, including two Afghan commandos and a civilian. A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack in a tweet, claiming that “tens” of military personnel were killed. The Taliban often exaggerate their battlefield claims.