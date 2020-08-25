3 days of rains in Pakistan kill 90, disrupt life in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say three days of monsoon rains have killed 90 people and damaged about 1,000 homes across the country. The announcement by Pakistan’s national disaster management agency came amid another spell of heavy rain in the port city of Karachi, where reports said sewage water had flooded homes. The rains are expected to continue this week. The government this month sent troops to Karachi to help in pumping out rain water from inundated residential areas. Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July through September.