WWII surrender ceremony in Hawaii limited to local veterans

HONOLULU (AP) — A Pearl Harbor ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and possibly the last opportunity for many elderly U.S. veterans to commemorate the day, will be limited to survivors of the war living in Hawaii because of coronavirus concerns. The plan before Friday was to allow some 200 people, mostly World War II veterans from across the United States, to gather on the battleship USS Missouri to honor the occasion. But officials limited attendance due to concerns over travel from mainland states. In all, about 50 people will attend. Organizers are working on new ways to honor those left out in a virtual setting.