“We Care Eau Claire” helps prepare families for school year

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Multiple local churches came together Monday evening to help prepare families for the upcoming school year.

At Carson Park, backpacks stuffed with school supplies, divided by grade level, were handed out to any family that was in need of a little extra help this semester.

"We have packed 1,000 backpacks at the beginning of the day that are all packed based on the grade," said Diana Setter, who helped organize the event. "So, all the way from Pre-K, like 4K, all the way up to high school bags. They have been packed to the school supply list, given to us by the school district. So, it's exactly what you need from the school district."

Organizers said the event's turnout was much larger than expected and there were not enough backpacks to go around. If a family was unable to receive a bag, an order was placed for them, meaning more donations are needed.

If you're able to donate any form of school supplies, click this link for more information on where to drop off the donations.