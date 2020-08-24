Trump complains of roll call coverage; nets cut speech off

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican National Convention is off to a bumpy start with the news media. President Donald Trump, in an informal acceptance of his party’s nomination for a second term, complained about news networks not showing the full roll call of delegates voting for him. Networks juggled the roll call with coverage of the House Oversight Committee’s hearings into the U.S. Postal Service’s readiness for mail-in voting. Trump was aggressively fact-checked by CBS and CNN, which cut short their live coverage of his speech. CNN’s John King said that “a lot of what you have just heard … is wrong, misleading or outright lies.”