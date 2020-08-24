Taiwan says Alibaba-linked e-commerce site a security risk

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has declared an e-commerce platform linked to rival China’s Alibaba Group a potential security risk and told its owner to ask for clearance to operate as a Chinese company or else dispose of its ownership stake. The order adds to mounting pressure on Chinese companies in the United States and other countries over security concerns. Taiwan and China split in 1949 during a civil war. They have no official relations but thriving trade and investment ties. Taiwan closely watches those links to avoid being dominated by its giant neighbor, which has threatened to invade the island.