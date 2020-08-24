Steve Bannon court appearance next week will be electronic

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says Steve Bannon won’t have to come to a Manhattan courthouse next week for a hearing on charges that he defrauded donors to a fund promoted to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist can appear in her court on a video screen because of disruptions at the courthouse caused by the coronavirus. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he siphoned a million dollars from the $25 million fund to pay personal expenses and a salary for a co-defendant. He was arrested last Thursday on a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut. He was freed on $5 million bail.