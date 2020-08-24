St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defend show of weapons

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home made the case in their opening night speech of the Republican National Convention that they had a “God-given right” to defend themselves and their property. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in their 60s, warned Monday night of unchecked lawlessness and suburban decay if such rights were to be trimmed, and certainly if Democrat Joe Biden were to be elected in November. President Donald Trump’s campaign ads paint his opponent as complicit with looting and violence that has taken place in some cities in recent months amid the vast majority of peaceful protests for racial justice.