Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK…NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN

TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…

At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humbird, or 11

miles north of Black River Falls, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

This severe storm will be near…

Hatfield around 1140 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include East

Fork Campground, Sand Pillow, Wildcat Mound, Highway 10 And 12, The

Black River Correctional Center, Highway 10 And Bald Peak Road and

Lake Arbutus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…<50MPH