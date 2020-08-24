Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:00 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK…NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN
TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…
At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humbird, or 11
miles north of Black River Falls, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage
to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
This severe storm will be near…
Hatfield around 1140 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include East
Fork Campground, Sand Pillow, Wildcat Mound, Highway 10 And 12, The
Black River Correctional Center, Highway 10 And Bald Peak Road and
Lake Arbutus.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL…1.50IN;
WIND…<50MPH