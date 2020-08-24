Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTY…

At 1134 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Price to near Augusta, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

These severe storms will be near…

Fairchild around 1150 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…<50MPH