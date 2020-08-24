Rio Tinto CEO loses $3.5M over destroyed Indigenous sites

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Rio Tinto says its chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will lose around $3.5 million in bonuses over the destruction of sacred Indigenous sites. The Anglo-Australia mining giant said three executives will lose bonuses following the destruction in May of two 46,000-year-old rock shelters in Juukan George in Western Australia state to access iron ore. The company has apologized to the rock shelters’ traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people. A parliamentary committee is examining the destruction of the shelters. And the Western Australian government has promised to update Indigenous heritage laws that allowed Rio Tinto to legally destroy the sacred sites.