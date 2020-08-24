Protests in Kenosha continue for second night

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Dozens converged on the county courthouse in Kenosha early Monday evening, denying a curfew to protest the police shooting of a Black man.

Protesters threw objects at police in the second night of clashes after the shooting turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.

Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says 125 members of the National Guard will be in Kenosha on Monday night to guard infrastructure and protect firefighters and others.

Protesters and officers clashed Sunday night after the wounding of Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition. Blake was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his children sat in the vehicle.