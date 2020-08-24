Pompeo shattering precedent, sparking fury with RNC speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a cable last month to all U.S. diplomatic missions warning that, under federal law, diplomats should not take overt sides in the presidential campaign. On Tuesday, Pompeo plans to ignore his own advice by speaking to the Republican National Convention endorsing President Donald Trump for a second term. Pompeo’s message to State Department employees reminding them of federal restrictions on political activity was not unusual. But none of his predecessors has disregarded their own instructions so obviously. Democrats and others are accusing Pompeo of inappropriate political behavior, but the State Department says he is only acting in his personal capacity.