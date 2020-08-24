Peaceful protest urged in fatal police shooting of Black man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters have held a largely peaceful rally and march in a Louisiana city in response to the fatal police shooting of a Black man. Community activists urged for calm Sunday as demonstrators gathered at Lafayette City Hall and took to the streets over the death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin. State police say Pellerin was carrying a knife and was shot when he tried to enter one convenience store in Lafayette on Friday after causing a disturbance at another. Fires broke out and protesters were dispersed using smoke canisters Saturday night. One person appeared to be detained by police during demonstrations on Sunday, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was arrested.